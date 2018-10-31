West Huntsville man speaks about being robbed in driveway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man stepped outside his home early Wednesday to answer a phone call from work. That’s when he said a stranger pulled a gun on him.
The robbery happened outside his home on 7th Avenue around 4 a.m. It’s an experience Zach McSparrin wishes never happened.
“Within 30 seconds of getting off the phone, the guy came out of nowhere and demanded my phone and my wallet," said McSparrin.
McSparrin’s instincts kicked in and he handed over his wallet and phone.
“Not a lot of thought process went there. He had a gun pointed right at my head I didn’t want to get shot so I calmly handed him a wallet and a phone," he said.
He says he was shocked but didn’t want to lose his life.
“I tend to check my areas, I have no idea where he came from," McSparrin said. “one second nobody was there. The next second he had a gun pulled.”
However, McSparrin had a surprise for his robber.
“I keep a pistol in most of my service trucks and he looked away for just a second. I fired twice. I don’t know if I hit him or not, then he took off at a dead sprint," he said.
The suspect dropped the wallet while running away, only making away with a phone McSparrin says doesn’t even work.
McSparrin hopes his story reminds people to be aware of their surroundings at all times.
“That’s something I try to push daily. I don’t like it when people aren’t paying attention to their situation. That’s how people get hurt," he said.
Huntsville police describe the suspect as a 6 feet tall, medium build, male wearing a black hoodie.
