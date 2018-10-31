Scottsboro judge facing reckless endangerment charges

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County municipal judge will soon find himself on the other side of the bench following his arrest on reckless endangerment charges.
He was only recently appointed to the position as municipal judge for the city of Scottsboro.
Scottsboro judge Scott Berry was arrested in Marshall County back in August. He was appointed judge in September. The mayor, council president, and councilman Keith Smith all said this was the first they’ve heard of this.
Questions are arising whether or not Berry ever told anyone of his arrest for reckless endangerment before he was appointed as municipal judge just over a month ago.
According to Albertville police, the incident stems from a situation at a home in Albertville on Aug. 3. According to an Albertville Police arrest report, Berry turned himself in on a warrant August 21st on a warrant signed by the victim.
Authorities say the victim was an off duty Douglas police officer visiting at that home and it was the police officer that signed a warrant against the judge.
Albertville police say Berry arrived at the home with a tire iron.
“Apparently Mr. Berry went to the residence. There was an altercation of some type. He was uninvited, apparently, to the residence. When he started to leave he almost, did strike a person with a vehicle so a person obviously pursued their rights and signed a warrant against him,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.
Berry’s attorney says his client disputes the charges saying none of that happened adding he will be pleading not guilty on his court date. That date is set for Nov. 21.
