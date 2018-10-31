Partying to the polls: Local candidate offers party bus rides on election day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Election day in America is not always considered fun or even a party, but one Valley candidate is looking to spice it up.
State Board of Education District 8 candidate Jessica Fortune Barker has arranged for two party buses to take voters from North Huntsville to multiple polling places throughout the day.
The Democratic Nominee said she wants to see minorities show out in greater numbers, and have fun doing it.
“Me being a millennial, African-American candidate, I thought, I said ‘we love to party, we love to have a good time, we love to hang out and congregate with one another, so why not do that and go to the polls together?’" she said.
Barker said campaign funds are paying for buses from Huntsville companies Party Life Buses and 777 Party Bus. Both companies agreed to provide the buses at cost.
“We’re going to party, music, lights, we’re going to have non-alcoholic beverages, and we’re going to party with a purpose,” said.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office about the buses and the potential of soft drinks.
Deputy Attorney General Brent Beal said the offering of rides and drinks is legal as long as it is not in exchange for votes.
Beal also said Barker cannot turn away any voters based on their political preferences.
Barker said she is not asking those on the bus to vote for her, but does want increased voter participation.
“We have to get this vote out. I’m not telling anyone that gets on the bus that they have to vote for me, I’m not mentioning my name in it, we’re just making sure we get people to the polls,” she said.
WAFF 48 News reached out to her Republican opponent Wayne Reynolds, he has not yet returned a request for comment.
There will be two buses running on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The buses will drop off and pick up voters from the predetermined voting sites in North Huntsville.
Voters should bring a valid government ID in order to vote and get on the bus that will be heading to their polling location, which can be found online here.
- 9:00am: Pick up voters at the intersection of Atkins Drive and Medaris Street
- 9:30am: Arrive at the polling location of Richard Showers Center
- 10-10:15am: Leave polling place
- 10:30am: Drop off voters at intersection of Atkins Drive and Medaris Street
- 11am: Pick up voters at Mt. Calvary Church
- 11:30am: Arrive at the polling location of Calvary Hills Recreational Center
- 12-12:15pm: Leave polling place
- 12:30pm: Drop off voters at Mt. Calvary Church
- 1pm: Pick up voters at Family Dollar on Meridian Street
- 1:30pm: Arrive at the polling location of Lakewood Recreational Center
- 2-2:15pm: Leave polling place
- 2:30pm: Drop off voters at Family Dollar on Meridian Street
- 9am: Pick up voters at the Red Cross Building Parking lot
- 9:30am: Arrive at the polling location of Charles Stone Agricultural Center
- 10-10:15am: Leave polling place
- 10:30am: Drop off voters at Red Cross Building Parking lot
- 11am: Pick up voters at the Boys and Girls Club (101 Mason Court)
- 11:30am: Arrive at the polling location of Calvary Hills Recreational Center
- 12-12:15pm: Leave polling place
- 12:30pm: Drop off voters at Boys and Girls Club (101 Mason Court)
- 1pm: Pick up voters at the Boys and Girls Club (2201 Clinton Avenue)
- 1:30pm: Arrive at the polling location of Westside Community Center
- 2-2:15pm: Leave polling place
- 2:30pm: Drop off voters at Boys and Girls Club (2201 Clinton Avenue)
