More than 40 sidewalk construction projects planned in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There's a lot of construction projects taking place here in the Tennessee Valley and there are no signs of slowing down.
The manager of Urban and long-term planning in Huntsville say's his team is currently working on 40 sidewalk projects and more than a dozen greenway projects. Seminole Street is one of several areas in the city where there's no sidewalk.
City officials say a lot of Huntsville and cities across the country were built to accommodate cars. Sidewalks were ignored, but there's a big need for a make-over so construction crews are getting to work.
"When we want to attract new workers or attract new industries, a lot of times they'll look at our neighborhoods and say, are these comfortable places for out folks to live? And a lot of the frequently includes a really comfortable and safe pedestrian environment, good sidewalks," said Dennis Madsen.
Dennis Madsen showed us several blueprints to improve the quality of live and safety for everyone who calls Huntsville home. There are more than 40 projects in the works, but the budget is limited, so there’s a process to determine which projects go in the fast lane.
“We try to analyze them based on: is there a lot of traffic? is there pedestrian safety issues? Does it connect the neighborhood to some place that folks want to go? Does it make a connection to a local park? Does it make it easier for kids to walk to school? We try to prioritize the projects that way,” said Dennis Madsen.
The area of Princeton and Auburn near Huntsville Hospital is already marked outlining the sidewalk project. This area is in the community survey phase... and it’s expected to take place late this year or early next year.
Over near Lowe Mille Art Center sidewalks and bike lanes will also be added in the future. If you want Huntsville’s planning department to investigate and consider improving an area where you live... it’s easy to do.
“If anyone’s interested, if they think their neighborhood would like to have a sidewalk or if there’s a particular pedestrian concern in their neighborhood, they can contact us. We can take a look at the project and add it to our roster,” said Dennis Madsen.
Dennis Madsen says although there are so many sidewalk and greenway projects in the works, there all in different stages. The goal is to improve quality of life and safety. You can fill out the request to have your neighborhood looked, just click here.
