Merdian Street closed for utility maintenance

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Beginning today at 9:00AM, Huntsville Utilities’ Water Operations Crews will close the two southbound lanes of Meridian Street in Huntsville between Baxter Avenue and Sparkman Drive for utility infrastructure maintenance.
During this road closure, south bound traffic on Meridian Street between Baxter Avenue and Sparkman Drive will be diverted into the turn lane.
Northbound traffic on Meridian Street is unaffected by this utility work.
Crews anticipate completing the utility work and re-opening the closed portion of Meridian Street today by 2PM.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
