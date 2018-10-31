Marker honoring Scottsboro Boys unveiled in Morgan County

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - In 1931, nine black boys were wrongly convicted of the rape of two white women on a train that stopped in Scottsboro. Those boys became known as the Scottsboro Boys.
On Wednesday, a marker honoring them was unveiled.
The case went to the Supreme Court in 1937 to be reevaluated and all nine boys were acquitted of the charges.
It’s a piece of Alabama history that may not be one of our proudest moments, so it’s historical markers like this that help us remember our state’s past.
“It has become so evident that we’ve got to look back and understand where we’ve come from to know where we’re going. And this is another reminder to people about something uncomfortable that may help them move forward in their daily lives,” said Alice Sykes, whose father testified about the lack of black jurors.
Judge James Horton, who oversaw the second trial of one of the Scottsboro Boys, is also honored with the historic marker for calling out the jury and calling for a new trial.
The marker now sits at the Morgan County Courthouse.
