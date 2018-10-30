How to check for sex offenders before going trick-or-treating

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Parents can take an extra step to protect their kids before taking them trick-or-treating by checking to see where sex offenders live before going out to knock on doors.
Not all sex offenders are harmful to children, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said, but it is still a good idea to know where they live.
“When you deal with sex offenders, we always think about the worst, but there’s a lot of people on that list that not necessarily re-offenders, they’re not necessarily people that we have problems with, but we want children to know that a person there may have been a criminal at that time,”Lopinto said.
Registered sex offenders can be found on many law enforcement websites. People can just type in their address, and results for offenders in the area will appear on a map.
"You can identify who's living in your neighborhood, what they were charged with, how to brief your children, so that you can have a safe and comfortable life in your neighborhood," OffenderWatch President Mike Cormaci said.
Cormaci says the OffenderWatch database tracks offenders across the nation and can be accessed by local law enforcement.
"If an offender moves from Kansas to Jefferson Parish, Jefferson Parish will know that the offender is coming. That way when he shows up, they can have all of the information on the offender so they can create a new record in Louisiana," Cormaci said.
Lopinto says deputies conduct random checks to make sure offenders are in compliance.
"There's certain laws that exist that make them have to have their lights out, they can't be giving away candy, they can't be wearing a mask and we do different compliance checks, especially with certain offenders," Lopinto said.
He adds that while people should always be vigilant, they shouldn't let fear stop them from having a fun Halloween.
"Our kids should be able to go out trick or treating and now have to worry that something bad will happen because millions of kids will go out trick or treating this year, and millions of kids will come home with a bucket full of candy," Lopinto said.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office website, there are more than 700 registered sex offenders in the parish, less than one percent of the population in the parish.
