Harley-Davidson recalling about 178K bikes to fix clutch problem

WASHINGTON (WTOL) - Nearly 178,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been recalled because of a clutch problem that can cause the bike to get stuck in gear.
When this happens, riders can lose control and the risk of a crash increases, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
There are 26 models from the 2017 and 2018 model years that are covered by this recall, and owners can check the NHTSA website here to see if their bikes are affected.
The NHTSA said that Harley-Davidson will notify owners and dealers will install a new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly free of charge.
This recall is expected to begin Nov. 5.
Owners can call Harley-Davidson's customer service line at 1-800-258-2464 and reference recall number 0173.
The NHTSA Safety Hotline can be contacted at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
