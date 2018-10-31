Dispute continues between sheriff’s office and county commission in Marshall county over toilet paper payment

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A battle is brewing in Marshall County over toilet paper.
We first told you about it last week after the sheriff's office ordered 22-thousand dollars worth.
The question now is who is going to pay for it?
It’s not just toilet paper that’s come under questionable spending.
Turns out the sheriff's office ordered 550 gallons of dishwashing liquid by mistake so that order has been cancelled.
But now there’s questions if the county commission or the sheriff’s office will be responsible for the toilet paper purchase.
It was last week when commission officials became concerned over the purchase of 22-thousand dollars worth of toilet paper by the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff's officials say they agreed to try to return it but the vendor had issues with that saying it was a special order.
Now county commission officials say they've met with the vendor who has agreed to take half of the toilet paper back with a 20 percent restocking fee.
They say the problem is the sheriff's office never received a purchase order prior to making the purchase and the sheriff will have to seek the commissions approval to pay for the toilet paper or pay for it out of his own discretionary funds.
But on Wednesday, sheriff’s officials say that deal was worked out between the vendor and county commission and that the sheriff was never asked to be part of those discussions so the commission is responsible for paying for the toilet paper.
In addition, they say the vendor was the approved low bidder for supplies and therefore they’ve never had to have a purchase order.
For now, it's not clear who is footing the bill.
The issue may very well come up again when the commission meets on November 14th.
