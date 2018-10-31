City animal shelter nears capacity in Huntsville; Council to vote on some animal ordinances

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There are 96 kennels at Huntsville Animal Services, and 90 of them are full right now. With limited resources and space, the help they give to these animals is at stake.
Overpopulation was an issue for the city, but in recent years things have turned around. Leaders at the shelter say annual rescue is down from 10,000 to less than 5,000.
Even as intake lowers, space in the facility nears capacity from time-to-time.
This week they are waiving adoption fees.
“As we went in my wife was kind of teary-eyed because of the sounds and seeing the dogs in dog. So, if there is a dog in need - you help it," David Parnell said. He and his wife adopted a mix breed pit bull Tuesday.
Waived fees is a promotion the shelter runs occasionally throughout the year. It’s part of ongoing efforts to not only find animals forever homes, but to keep overpopulation down across the city. “We want to keep doing what we’re doing, and that is saving most animals lives," said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Animal Services director.
The Huntsville City Council will vote on several ordinances proposed by Sheppard’s team.
“We are actually going to stop allowing people to chain their dog up. Like to a fence or to a tree or stake. Dogs can still be housed outside, but they will have to be in a pin or on a trolley," Sheppard explained. The point of that is to improve the quality of life and care for those dogs, she says.
The Council will also vote on changing hold days for stray animals. Current policy is three to seven days before the dog can be put up for adoption. Animal Services is creating a program where the dog can immediately be temporarily adopted, but with the understanding that the owner can claim it within a grace period.
Sheppard wants the city to help out with neighborhood strays. Often communities care for neighborhood cats or dogs. Under these changes, the city will still allow them to do so, but help out with some of the resources.
Lastly, the Council will vote to make a charge on continuing to cultivate relationships with area shelters to prevent euthanasia.
Sheppard says a lot of this hard work depends on the helping hand from the community. The shelter need foster homes who can care for the dogs until forever homes can be found. Most importantly, adopters so the animals can have someone to love.
“They definitely deserve it, yeah! Our community deserves it, and our leaders want to provide that for all of us," Sheppard proclaimed.
