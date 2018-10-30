Wife of lieutenant governor candidate Will Ainsworth injured in gun accident

(WAFF) - Will Ainsworth, candidate for Alabama lieutenant governor, says his wife was injured in a firearms incident Tuesday.
He posted on social media that his wife, Kendall, was injured in a gun accident. He said she is stable and OK and on her way to Huntsville Hospital.
“We are thankful it doesn’t appear serious, but covet your prayers while the doctors treat her,” he said on Facebook.
Ainsworth is currently the state representative for the 27th District.
WAFF 48 News has reached out to him for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.