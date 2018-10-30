Wife of lieutenant governor candidate Will Ainsworth injured in gun accident

Will and Kendall Ainsworth (Grass, Jonathan)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 30, 2018 at 6:56 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 7:44 PM

(WAFF) - Will Ainsworth, candidate for Alabama lieutenant governor, says his wife was injured in a firearms incident Tuesday.

He posted on social media that his wife, Kendall, was injured in a gun accident. He said she is stable and OK and on her way to Huntsville Hospital.

“We are thankful it doesn’t appear serious, but covet your prayers while the doctors treat her,” he said on Facebook.

Ainsworth is currently the state representative for the 27th District.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to him for more information.

God was looking after our family this afternoon. We are on our way to the Huntsville Hospital. Kendall got injured in a...

Posted by Will Ainsworth on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

