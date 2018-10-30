Warm Halloween with strong storms possible Thursday

More clouds move in overnight with very mild temps near 60 degrees.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for Halloween with temperatures in the 70s. A few rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon/evening and will be isolated at best.
The First Alert is out for Thursday for the potential of strong/severe storms as a cold front moves through. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall but an isolated, low-end tornado threat is also possible with this weather setup. Most models have the line of storms moving into NW Alabama by 3-6 a.m. Thursday morning and progressing eastward through the afternoon. Check back for updates on the latest forecast.
The end of the week and next weekend will be cooler with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.