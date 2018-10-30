The Wall That Heals arrives in Huntsville with huge welcome

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A renowned exhibit has made its way to North Alabama and for Vietnam veterans, it's a heartfelt way to remember their fallen comrades.
There was a large police presence along Interstate 565 on Tuesday morning as The Wall that Heals was welcomed to Huntsville in a special way.
Volunteers worked tirelessly for two years to bring the wall back to Huntsville and it means a lot to local veterans to have it in the Rocket City this week.
Law enforcement and members of the Patriot Guard Riders gathered at the Redstone Harley Davidson and escorted the wall and mobile education center into town. It will be displayed in John Hunt Park.
The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member's names engraved on the wall.
"It has the same 140 panels. It reaches over 7.5 feet tall. It's made out of synthetic granite and it has the 58,318 names of the Americans who perished in the Vietnam War," explained Tim Tetz, site manager for The Wall that Heals.
“This is sacred. The war was real and every name on that wall is real. I have personal friends on that wall,” added John John Cooper, a Vietnam veteran with the Patriot Guard Riders.
The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 600 communities throughout the nation, spreading its legacy to millions.
It will be assembled Wednesday at John Hunt Park and will be open to the public Thursday starting at 8 am. It will remain open 24 hours a day until closing on Sunday, November 4th.
It will be accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities or who have difficulty walking.
The path in front of the wall will be paved with a temporary material that will allow for easy use of wheelchairs, canes, crutches, strollers, etc. Benches will also placed near the wall. Sign Language interpreters will be onsite during the Welcome Ceremony on November 1st and the Field Service on November 4th.
Here is a schedule of events:
October 30 – The Wall arrives in Huntsville.
October 31 – Assembly in John Hunt Park.
November 1 – Open to the public starting at 8am, and will remain open 24 hours a day until closing on Sunday, November 4th.
November 1 – Welcome Ceremony will be held at 5pm.
November 2 – The Wall will be open all day and night.
November 3 – The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Lecture Series event will take place in the Jaycees Building at John Hunt Park. We will have three (3) guest speakers. The Wall will be open all day and night.
November 4 – A Field Service will be held at 2pm, followed by dismantling of The Wall in preparation for movement to the next location.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.