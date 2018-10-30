UK faces prospect of recession and downgrade, S&P warns

When Britain triggered the two-year timetable to leave the European Union in the wake of June 2016 referendum on Brexit, this October's summit of EU leaders was supposed to be the moment a deal would be reached to give parliaments time to pass it into law ahead of the March departure. But the summit yielded little amid disagreements on how to make sure a physical border is not re-imposed between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.