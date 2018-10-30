Trash Pandas pandemonium continues

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - It’s the hottest selling gear in minor league baseball and the orders just keep coming.
People from all over north Alabama and different parts of the world want their Rocket City Trash Panda merchandise.
The demand exploded as soon as the team unveiled their logos over the weekend.
Their Twitter page is full of people posting pictures wearing their Trash Pandas shirts, hats and hoodies.
The most popular design has been the primary logo- the mascot in a garbage can making a rocket ship.
The minor league baseball team is getting tons of attention after official logos were revealed at a big party Saturday night. Fans flocked to Dublin Park in Madison to get their hands on merchandise.
“We had more people that we expected and we expected a lot. Everybody loved the logos. The fireworks and concert were all a way of saying thank you to the community for embracing us,” said Ralph Nelson, team owner.
In just an hour and a half time span Saturday night, for example, the team sold $40,000 worth of gear and people also launched a purchasing frenzy on the team’s official online store.
“As much as we sold Saturday night, we’ve had online orders that more than doubled it. So we’re very grateful,” Nelson stated. They’ve even received orders from 32 different countries. “As far away as Iceland, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong and Australia. Everybody wants Trash Panda stuff,” Nelson added.
Signs with the logos went up at the team’s office on Monday on Madison Boulevard, overlooking the site of the new stadium being built off I-565.
And their new store at Bridge Street Town Center is opening November 12th, next to the Apple store, just in time for the holidays.
“We’re going to have to reorder for Christmas time,” Nelson said.
On Sunday alone, the Trash Pandas Twitter page had nearly 230,000 impressions as their logos and photos of merchandise made waves on social media.
"Nobody in my industry has ever seen a community embrace a minor league like they do here and we still have another 16 months till we play ball so we're pretty excited about being here," Nelson added.
As for jobs with the organization, Nelson says they are going to form a team of front office staff.
“We’re going to have 24-25 full times employees. We want the best and the brightest. We want do things right. We are going to offer some jobs to people in the community, not just full time but also game day jobs. We’re going to have the best people that any minor league team has and we’re going to do it right here in Huntsville and Madison, Alabama,” he said.
Another big inquiry from fans has been about fitted hat. They are now available on pre-order on the online store.
