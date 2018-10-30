Tips to keep your online information safe

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - When it comes to protecting your information online, it’s hard to stay up with the scammers. October is National Cyber Security Awareness month. It’s a good time to review all of your security measures so your personal information doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. A good place to start: passwords.
"Be sure to protect your personal information,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Whether it be on your I-pad, I-phone, or computer always use different passwords for each one of your accounts."
It may be a pain, but cyber experts say you need to change your passwords frequently. It’s also a good idea to keep all of your passwords written down or saved in a secure place. Some websites have what’s called a “two factor” authentication. Along with a password you also need a special code to get in.
When it comes to emails watch out for bogus links. Sometimes they come from someone you don’t know, other times it’s someone in your contact list, but it’s not really them.
“When you click on links that you’re not positive where they came from, those links can download malware and spyware to all of your devices," said Smitherman. "That allows the scammer to get into your devices, search your computer, and look for your passwords and emails.”
If you’re a business owner, the Better Business Bureau has a special “5 Step Approach” you should check out.
The BBB also has an Internet Crime Complaint Center; if you feel like someone has targeted your personal information, you can file a report here.
