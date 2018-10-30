Sunny & Warm Tuesday, Rain and storms move in Wednesday & Thursday

It is another cool start to the day out there today with several spots in to the low to mid 40s. That won’t last long as we’ve got a very warm afternoon on tap today!
Your Tuesday should be pretty uneventful with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. There will be a little bit more cloud cover out there today but overall it should be mostly sunny afternoon. The biggest difference about Tuesday will be wind out of the south around 8 to 12 mph.
That warmer weather looks to stick around until Halloween as well with the upper 70s. However, cloud cover does look like it I’ll pick up a little bit throughout the day and that will bring in a chance at late day showers for some spots. The best chance of rain on Wednesday will be in the Shoals and northwest Alabama, but I think we will stay dry until after midnight.
We have the FIRST ALERT out for Thursday morning and early afternoon as a line of strong to severe storms is expected to push into the Tennessee Valley. It looks to move in during the morning hours on Thursday which will likely impact that morning commute. Damaging straight-line wind gusts are our primary threat, but there is enough shear to possibly bring a few isolated spin-up tornadoes. IF tornadoes happen they will be small and short lived. If these storms are severe, don’t be surprised with some school delays Thursday morning. Keep checking back as details continue to become clearer.
