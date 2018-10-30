Sunny & Warm Tuesday, Rain and storms move in Wednesday & Thursday

We have the FIRST ALERT out for Thursday morning and early afternoon as a line of strong to severe storms is expected to push into the Tennessee Valley. It looks to move in during the morning hours on Thursday which will likely impact that morning commute. Damaging straight-line wind gusts are our primary threat, but there is enough shear to possibly bring a few isolated spin-up tornadoes. IF tornadoes happen they will be small and short lived. If these storms are severe, don’t be surprised with some school delays Thursday morning. Keep checking back as details continue to become clearer.