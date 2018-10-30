Sheriff’s office says amendment for noise ordinance could help with problems in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On the ballot next week is Amendment No. 1. The proposed legislation targets noise levels in counties across Alabama.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says nightclubs around the area are often the problem.
“We have some establishments on Old Railroad Bed, on Highway 72, and out at the drag strip sometimes, where we have residents near those areas, where we have residents that call to complain about noise in the later hours or the earlier hours of the morning,” said Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw says deputies do the best they can to handle the weekly noise complaints and seek cooperation with area nightclubs.
The drag strip recently implemented a recent cutoff time. Still though, the sheriff’s office is limited when it comes to taking action on the noise problems.
Shaw feels Amendment 1 could help if voters pass it but would like to see more definition written to see how the sheriff’s office will be able to enforce it.
“With this noise ordinance it’s wait and see, how it’s written and who is going to be the enforcement body for it," added Shaw.
