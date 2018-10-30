Sheriff’s office: Check sex offender registry before Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As you plan your route for Halloween, do you know the one tool you should have besides a flashlight? It’s your cell phone to mark the homes of any potential sex offenders who have some candy they want to share.
We talked with Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about some of the rules sex offenders must follow when it comes to Halloween and specifically trick or treating. We also found out some safety tips that he say’s everyone should follow.
“In the municipalities in Madison County and in Madison County rural areas there are over 500 registered sex offenders that we have in our database that we follow and have to come in, during certain times to register and to show up in front of the investigation,” said Shaw.
There is only one rule these sex offenders must obey on Halloween.
"Registered sex offenders in Madison County or in the state of Alabama, cannot be passing out Halloween treats during Halloween. They’re not allowed to do that,” said Shaw.
You can find the sex offender database online or by using a free app on your phone called offender locator.
“There used to be a program a few years back and we would have all the registered sex offenders come into one area to have some over site on them during Halloween, but now we are just advising that you can go to our website and you can put in an address and how large of an area you want to search for and you can search our website to see where the registered sex offenders live” said Shaw.
Shaw says it doesn’t matter if it’s raining or a beautiful day tomorrow when you go trick or treating, make sure your costume has something shinny or bright so you’ll be visible to cars, so you don’t get in any accidents. He also says if your costume has a mask, make sure it fits so you can see.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.