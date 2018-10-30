Seven children suffer injuries in Lauderdale County bus crash

ZIP CITY, AL (WAFF) - Seven children were hospitalized following a school bus crash in Lauderdale County on Monday.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say that the bus was riding along County Road 8 in the Zip City community when it ran off the road and hit a ditch and a tree.
Six of the children were taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and released.
A seventh child has been flown to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers are continuing to investigate this accident.
