Scammer posing as service member steals thousands

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports two scams have taken two elderly victims for thousands of dollars.
The first scammer used stolen social media pictures to create a fake account. The scammer built a relationship with the 60 year old victim and then fabricated a tragedy. The scammer then asked the victim to cash a check and forward the money to an account. The check was for $42,000. When the victims' bank discovered the check bounced she was left on the hook for the money.
Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that banks are required to make funds from cashed checks available after a few days, but that it can take weeks before a bank discovers a check bounces. Once that happens the victim is liable for the money.
A 73 year old Limestone County woman was recently scammed for nearly $25,000 after she was falsely informed she’d won a large sum of money. The scammer requested that the victim pay taxes and fees before receiving the fake winnings. The scammer went as far as sending documents that looked official, one was a forged document from the Alabama State Treasury.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that anything requiring money up-front is a scam. Should you send money it’s unlikely you’ll ever recover it. It’s very difficult for law enforcement to identify the scammers who are often from outside the United States.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.