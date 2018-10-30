Psychiatrists: Society needs to rise above the fear of violence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Violence has dominated the nation’s headlines during the last week.
Friday, authorities arrested a Florida man for sending 15 explosive packages to prominent Democratic leaders, donors and CNN.
Saturday, an armed man killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Sunday, Muscle Shoals police arrested a person of interest involved in a school shooting threat at Muscle Shoals High School.
Monday, a high school student fatally shot a classmate in Matthews, NC.
WAFF 48 News reached out to local psychiatrists about the news and its impacts on society.
Both Dr. Kenneth Sullivan and Dr. Patrick Quirk said there is a cycle of violence.
Quirk said he’s seen society’s shock and horror at the headlines shrink over time.
“There’s a growing effect that people have where they begin to become a little bit jaded to it, they become kind of cynical about the nature of what is going on in America,” he said.
Sullivan said each subsequent event is compounding the problem.
“It’s clear that we do have a cycle between fear and violence. Fear generates anger, which can lead to violence,” he said.
He said the violence is creating an example for those who are predisposed to it, possibly creating more tragedies.
“It’s kind of a copy cat or at least ‘oh people do that? Other people can do it too.' There seems to be a kind of acceptance of some of this kind of violence, especially among people who are prone to violence,” he said.
Both psychiatrists said each subsequent atrocity pulls society apart, pushing individuals into their corners as to how to address the issue.
Quirk said there needs to be a willingness to move towards the middle.
“What America needs most of all is to listen and to work collaboratively and realizing that your particular bias perspective may be not the entire answer to our problem," he said.
They said it’s a matter of rising above fear of today’s headlines, and working together for a common solution.
Both acknowledged the current political climate makes that a challenge, but said the cycle will continue without joint action.
