Man finds mice, feces inside Madison hotel

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A man says he found mice, feces, bugs and more inside Baymont Inn and Suites last Wednesday in Madison.
The University of Alabama student was visiting the Tennessee Valley before flying home on fall break. His dad told WAFF 48 News he saw rat feces, bugs crawling on the walls, used amenities and trash left in the room.
“And then when he saw the mice, actually two mice in the room. He said, ‘Dad, I’m done.’ I told him to get out there and get your money back," his dad said.
The manager on duty invited WAFF 48 inside to show some of the issues they have. He says pest control was at the hotel the same week as the sightings, but he blames the city. Fields are unkept around the building, and with colder nights, mice and other things make their way inside.
In September, the Madison County health department scored the business with an 89, a passing rating.
Since then, they have been to the hotel five times. Multiple people complained of bed bugs, rashes, unsanitary rooms and mice. On most occasions, the inspector cited no evidence for these claims.
We sent an email to the general manager for a statement, but we have not heard back.
