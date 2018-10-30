Madison County authorities warn of spoofing scam involving dispatch line

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A scam making the rounds in Madison County is claiming to be from Madison County authorities.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Tuesday, saying that scammers are “spoofing” their main dispatch line.
Scammers are contacting residents, with some claiming that the person on the other end has missed jury duty and others asking for the person’s address.
The sheriff’s office says they do not call for this type of information.
Lt. Donny Shaw says that they will visit you in person if you have missed jury duty or if you have any warrants. He also urges residents to not fall for this scam.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.