Madison City Schools superintendent proposes new policy change

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - As the city of Madison continues to grow, the school system is stuck trying to keep up.
With the need of a new elementary and middle school and additions to the two existing high schools, the school system has to find a way to fund those needs.
The school system has added 428 students from the last day of school to the first day of school this year. “We’ve got a growth challenge,” said Robby Parker, Superintendent for Madison City Schools.
Six hundred and four teachers in the Madison city school system live inside the city’s limits. Roughly 150 teachers do not. Therefore, the city does not receive taxes from those teachers.
Teachers who live out of the Madison city school district fill out a form each year in order for their kids to attend Madison City Schools free of cost. Parker is proposing that those teachers pay a fee of $30 a month per household.
“We feel it’s very reasonable, but we feel like it gives everybody equal footing in the district,” Parker said of his proposal.
With this fee, an extra $54,000 would be brought into the school system. Parker says that could hire either another teacher, or two more school resource officers.
Parker has also proposed a $12 milliojn property tax increase for the citizens of Madison. By charging out-of-district teachers a fee to have their kids in Madison City Schools, Parker believes it puts everyone on an even playing field.
“I think it’s fair and reasonable to say that everybody is going to have to contribute,” Parker said.
Parker hopes his proposal doesn’t make current teachers living out of the district, leave the school system.
The school board has not yet voted on this proposal.
