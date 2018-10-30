$10M construction project on I-565 underway

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A major construction project is now underway on I-565. The massive infrastructure upgrade is critical for the future, but it could cause major headaches for your commute.
Construction for this project started Sunday night. Since this is such a busy area with thousands of cars traveling every day, work will only take place from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. So you won’t have to worry about longer traffic delays on the weekend or during rush hour traffic at 5 p.m.
This $10 million construction project is taking place to help improve safety and traffic flow for the growing area, most notably the near the Toyota-Mazda plant that’s currently being built. Four thousand employees are expected to work there, and the interstate is already seeing a lot of traffic, so people say this is long overdue.
This construction project will connect I-565 with Greenbrier Parkway, and the goal is to then connect with portions of I-65.
During the construction project there will be two lanes of traffic open for commuters going in each direction.
Employees at local stores right off the highway and they say business might be slow during construction, but the end result is well worth it.
“Require a little bit more work to get to the businesses that are on this road right here, but in the big picture it’s going to help everybody, plus this road needs to be renovated anyway. It hasn’t been renovated in many years. it’s going to give the entire area a fresh take, a fresh look, we’re excited,” said Nigel Lue, Redstone Harley-Davidson employee.
This construction project is expected to be complete by late 2019 or early 2020.
