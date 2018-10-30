Kid’s programming including NBC, Bounce, Grit & LAFF

Saturdays 8:30am, The Champion Within: The Champion Within features the powerful and inspiring stories of successful athletes who exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson, host of Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive,” “The Champion Within” introduces audiences to professional and amateur athletes who have overcome obstacles to ultimately achieve transcendent moments in the world of sports. “The Champion Within” proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but also by their grit, resiliency and heart.
Saturdays, 9am The Voyager with Josh Garcia: The Voyager with Josh Garcia takes viewers on an exciting and immersive journey around the globe with world traveler and host, Josh Garcia. Each episode provides audiences access to the world’s most incredible destinations as Josh seeks out the truly authentic experiences one can only find when guided by a knowledgeable and passionate guide. Each week, Josh Garcia brings viewers on an enthralling voyage exploring the people and cultures that make our world so breathtaking.
Saturdays, 9:30am Vets Saving Pets: Vets Saving Pets is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Vets Saving Pets examines the interpersonal stories of veterinary professionals working to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care. Vets Saving Pets takes place at the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest veterinary facilities in Canada. Each week, viewers will be exposed to new emergency cases that will teach audiences about a wide array of specialties within veterinary medicine such as critical care, oncology, cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, dermatology, dentistry, and surgery. Audiences will witness first-hand the dedication and determination of these veterinary specialists as they work tirelessly to save their animal patients.
Saturdays, 10am Consumer 101: Consumer 101 is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Hosted by Jack Rico with the help of experts and scientists from the Consumer Reports labs and testing facilities, Consumer 101 will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the science used to test every kind of product - from the obscure, to the fascinating, to the everyday. Each week, audiences will discover more about the surprising intricacy of product testing, learn more efficient ways to get the most out of everyday items, as well as catch a glimpse into a unique career path in the fields of science and technology. Consumer 101 is an empowering series aimed at giving teens the tools they need to make smarter choices as consumers, exploring the how, where, when, and why we spend our resources so we can all make educated decisions when it counts.
Saturdays, 10:30am Naturally, Danny Seo: Naturally, Danny Seo is an educational series for young people and their families seeking a healthier lifestyle by learning the science behind eating well and exercising your mind and body while caring for our planet. Host Danny Seo is America’s leading authority on eco-friendly living. Danny has devoted his career to the idea that caring for the environment can go hand-in-hand with enjoying time with family and friends and sharing delicious and healthy meals while creating a healthy and environmentally friendly home.
All NBC kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16 Click here to go to the NBC shows kids website: http://www.nbc.com/nbc-kids/
Saturdays, 9am & 9:30am Game Changers: Produced for children 13-16, this series highlights athletes and fans who give back to their communities and make life better for so many. Game Changers hosted by Kevin Frazier, takes viewers behind the scenes with professional athletes who use their public image to make positive changes in the lives of people in need. Young reporters seek their stories from the field, and bring back journalistic gold to the Game Changers studios to culminate in reflection and insight from the host. Whether on or off the field, Game Changers takes an inspirational and educational look at how sports positively impact individuals and the communities they serve.
Saturdays, 10 & 10:30am Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko: On each episode of Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko, our hosts Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko guide one deserving family on amazing adventures as they experience a new destination together on their family vacation. As our featured family embarks on an interactive voyage filled with immersive learning opportunities, each episode brings us to diverse locations where our family, and viewers, discover unique cultural events, food, activities, and traditions. From discovering the wondrous glaciers of Alaska to learning from the Moko Jumbie of the Virgin Islands, viewers will witness the importance of spending time with family and friends as our featured families experience amazing adventures together, often learning more about each other and their own family history along the way. Teens will also learn the importance of resiliency during challenging times as many featured families share their stories of overcoming adversity, finding ways to bond and heal while sharing these once in a lifetime experiences.
All Bounce kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16. Go to https://www.bouncetv.com/shows/ for more information.
Saturdays 9am & 9:30am, Jack Hannah’s Wild Countdown: Wildlife expert and animal ambassador, Jack Hanna, brings the viewer face to face with the best of the beasts. In this weekly half hour series that will engage viewers 13 to 16, as well as the whole family, Jack highlights his favorite animals and adventures from around the world. Presented in countdown style, Jack offers up a different top ten each week in a variety of categories. What are the top ten fastest animals in Africa, tallest insects, biggest eaters, smartest birds? Jack will answer all these questions and more. As jack reveals the categories, he gives further insights and interesting facts about the animals allowing viewers of all ages the opportunity to be entertained as well as learn more about the fascinating animal kingdom in Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown.
Saturdays at 10am Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin embarks on journeys to fascinating global locations most people have only dreamed of visiting. Each episode brings Jeff to a unique area of the world where he will explore the area’s natural wonders to bring viewers closer to nature, wildlife and manmade treasures. From mountain climbs to deep sea dives, helicopter rides and glacier treks, Jeff brings young audiences on the inspirational trip of a lifetime.
Saturdays, 10:30am & 11am Sea Rescue: The half hour weekly series, Sea Rescue, features the rescue, rehabilitation and in many instances release back into the wild of ocean wildlife. Produced for ages 13 to 16, Sea Rescue offers educational and entertaining television by demonstrating the welfare and medical benefits that rescue and rehabilitation programs provide animals. Viewers will also learn that there’s a reciprocal benefit, rescued animals provide valuable insight into their biology and ecology. This information adds to the pool of knowledge necessary to conserve threatened and endangered species. Each week, Sea Rescue will leave its audience inspired by the real life stories of the featured animals and rescuers and with a fuller understanding of the rich array of sea life with which we share our planet.
Saturdays, 11:30am Rock The Park: Rock the Park is a weekly half hour series produced and designed to educate and inform children 13 to 16 years of age and taps into America’s love affair with our national parks. In this awe inspiring and entertaining series our hosts, Jack Steward and Colton Smith, come face to face with nature and some of the most amazing places on earth. Viewers will witness the fascinating underwater world of Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, which is home to the world’s most unique coral and marine life. They’ll watch as Jack and Colton raft their way through Alaska’s remote Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve, spotting the region’s famous brown bears. Viewers will reach new heights as Jack and Colton embark on their biggest climbing challenge yet , The Grand Teton in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
All Grit kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16. Go to https://www.grittv.com/ for more information.
Saturdays, 9 & 9:30am Jack Hannah’s Animal Adventures: In each episode the cameras follow Jack as he spends time with nature’s creatures across the continents. Jack talks with people that are knowledgeable about each animal and habitat, teaching as he goes. Each episode is designed to reveal to children the world around them in a way that presents positive role models and pro-social values within an environmentally responsible universe.
Saturdays, 10am & 10:30am Recipe Rehab: In this weekly half-hour competition-style series developed and produced to educate and inform viewers ages 13-16, it is chef against chef in a recipe makeover challenge. Viewers will submit their favorite, decadent, high-calorie, classic family recipes and two acclaimed chefs will face off in a head-to-head competition to give the recipes a low-calorie twist. The audience will learn the value of healthy, wholesome ingredients and how healthy food choices can have positive effects on our quality of life. Special guests will serve as judge and jury.
Saturdays, 11am & 11:30am Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation: The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, hosted by Mo Rocca, is a weekly half hour series that features the celebration of the inventor’s spirit, from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward looking visionaries of today. Each episode is produced to educate and inform children 13 to 16 and tells the dramatic stories behind the world’s greatest inventions and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life. Featuring the “what if it never happened,” “the innovation by accident,” and a strong focus on “junior geniuses” who are changing the face of technology, this TV series will appeal to young viewers and their families.
All LAFF kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16. Go to https://www.laff.com/ for more information.