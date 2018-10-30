Kid’s programming including NBC, Bounce, Grit & LAFF

Saturdays, 10am Consumer 101: Consumer 101 is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Hosted by Jack Rico with the help of experts and scientists from the Consumer Reports labs and testing facilities, Consumer 101 will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the science used to test every kind of product - from the obscure, to the fascinating, to the everyday. Each week, audiences will discover more about the surprising intricacy of product testing, learn more efficient ways to get the most out of everyday items, as well as catch a glimpse into a unique career path in the fields of science and technology. Consumer 101 is an empowering series aimed at giving teens the tools they need to make smarter choices as consumers, exploring the how, where, when, and why we spend our resources so we can all make educated decisions when it counts.