Historic Huntsville Five Points intersection getting face-lift

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Five Points district is beloved and it’s now getting a much-needed face-lift. The intersection of Holmes Avenue and Dement Street is the target for most of the improvements.
The project is expected to cost almost $1 million and city officials say construction will start in the spring, because they don’t want to be in the middle of the project during winter. The project will be paid for with grant money, with state and federal funding. The goal of this project is a term members of the Huntsville City Council call “walkability.”
The Five Points district is on the National Register of Historic Places and City Council members say more people would enjoy it if there were more sidewalks for people to use. It’s also a beautification project.
The construction project has received the green light to reshape curbs and decorative sidewalks, move power poles and make room for fancy lighting and pretty trees. There will also be 12 additional parking spaces along Holmes Avenue and Dement Street for public use.
All of these changes will be made with the goal of making the area near downtown more appealing and encourage people like Tammy Tallent who has a dog, to walk up to and around the historic Five Points intersection.
“My husband and I, we both walk our dog several times a day, in the mornings, in the evenings and at night. We take different routes sometimes, but I hardly go across you know, out of this little spot here. I don’t go up to the 5 point spot area, I guess because of the traffic,” said Tallent.
The Five Points neighborhood was one of Huntsville’s first suburbs. It became part of the city in the early 1890s, and nearby Maple Hill Cemetery is 200 years old. If you were at the most recent cemetery stroll, you know how difficult it is to get around and this construction will change that.
