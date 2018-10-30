Huntsville Utilities installing electric meters to save time, money

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities is replacing mechanical meters around town with new electric meters, a move intended to save customers and the city money.
Huntsville Utilities Communications Director Joe Gehrdes described the new meters as a “communications device,” which will feed back more detailed information about usage.
“We get monthly data now, we’ll get hourly data with these new devices,” he said.
He said the information will help identify potential customer problems sooner, like an unexplained spike in usage.
Gehrdes added the electric meters will also help Huntsville Utilities identify outage areas more accurately, saving money on fuel costs.
He said there will be a 10 to 15 minutes interruption of services during the installation of the devices.
