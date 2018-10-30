Huntsville police holding active shooter response training

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Huntsville want to make you aware of what to do in case of an active shooter event.
The police department is partnering with the Huntsville Community Watch Association to host an event in hopes of providing community members with understanding of how to handle active shooter incidents.
The event is called “Citivilian Response to Active Shooter Events” or “C.R.A.S.E.”.
The training is free and open to the public. It is set to take place on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 6 p.m at the Jaycee Community Building on Airport Road in Huntsville.
