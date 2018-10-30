Huntsville Hospital receives two top rankings

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is in an elite tier of U.S. hospitals when it comes to heart and spine surgery. The Hospital was ranked in America’s 50 Best for Cardiac Surgery and 100 Best for Spine Surgery. That’s according to a national study by Healthgrades.
Healthgrades evaluates 4,500 hospitals nationwide for it’s ranking system according to Huntsville Hospital.
This ranking sets Huntsville Hospital apart from other hospitals in Alabama. Huntsville Hospital is the only one in Alabama to be among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for spine surgery. It’s also the only hospital that’s received the America’s Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery for 5 consecutive years.
The ranking system takes patient recovery and outcome into account with these procedures and what’s why these rankings are good news for you. According to Healthgrades, from 2015 through 2017, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award have, on average, a 51.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
Also according to Healthgrades, from 2015 through 2017, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award have, on average, a 48.2 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
“Hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Consumers should consider hospital quality when navigating their care journeys, and these recognitions distinguish Huntsville Hospital in the marketplace.”
David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO, said the ratings are “a great recognition of the quality of our program. To be included among the best in the nation and in Alabama is a reflection of the great work done here. We give the credit to all of the members of our Cardiac Surgery and Spine Surgery teams for earning these distinctions.”
