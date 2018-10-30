Expert gives chimney safety tips

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s feeling more like winter with chilly temperatures, and people are beginning to use their fireplaces. But using wood-burning chimneys comes with some dangers if you don’t do the upkeep.
Chimney cleaning experts say it only takes 20 minutes to have your chimney cleaned using a metal brush. They say if you don’t have it done, it could be a big fire risk.
“The main hazard in not getting a chimney sweep is the buildup of creosote in the chimney pipe or the masonry chimney, which is what catches fire and most house fires are caused by either electrical fire or a chimney fire,” said Paul Sparadlin.
Becoming a chimney sweep isn’t for everyone. Every day, Sparadlin climbs a ladder to get on the roof of homes and then gets to work.
The burnt ash and dust stuck in the chimney is called creosote, and Sparadlin is surprised by how dirty some chimneys are.
“More than I thought was going to come because I knew I swept this one last year, and the type of wood that was being burned in the chimney, there was a lot of cedar being burned,” said Sparadlin.
If you have a chimney, the frequency you have it cleaned depends on how often you use it.
“I think for sure if you are burning a fire, you need to get it done at least every three to five years, but the recommended is once a year,” said Sparadlin.
The experts we talked with say if you have a fireplace and you want to use it, it’s best to use oak instead of other woods like cedar because there’s more sap, so when they burn, it gets dirtier.
The average cost to get our chimney cleaned runs between $125 and $250.
