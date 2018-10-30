Huntsville police officer’s murder trial pushed back

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The trial for a Huntsville police officer charged with murder has been postponed.
It was originally slated to get underway this week at the Madison County Courthouse.
Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel explained that there’s a lot happening behind the scenes when it comes to prepping for a murder trial and sometimes, the defense and/or prosecution need more time.
That appears to be the situation with the case with Huntsville police officer William Darby, who is charged with murder following an April shooting on Deramus Avenue. Jeffery Parker, 49, a suicidal caller, lost his life. The trial was supposed to start Monday.
\[READ MORE: Huntsville police officer indicted on murder charge]
“We don’t know which side asked for a continuance, but it was continued. It could have been a mutual motion or the defense asking or the state asking, but it’s not unusual at all for a case to get continued,” McDaniel said.
He added that the continuance could have been requested for a number of reasons.
“It could be that they have expert witnesses they need to prepare, more documents they need to review, or it could have been a witness who couldn’t make it for this trial date,” McDaniel added.
“People think you can just go right into the courtroom and try a case real quick but there’s a whole lot going on. There’s lining up expert witnesses to talk about a number of things like looking at the body cameras- who manufactured them? Were they functioning correctly?”
An incident review board initially cleared Darby of any wrongdoing but he was later indicted by a grand jury. The judge handling the case ordered the city of Huntsville to turn over recorded statements from the review board., except for Darby’s. That changes if he testifies in his own defense at his trial.
“Judges in all cases are going to make sure that justice is done, that’s the main thing. No judge in this circuit would force someone to trial that would jeopardize justice for the defendant or the state,” McDaniel stated.
The trial is now expected to happen in 2019, possibly in April.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.