Search teams looking for missing man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Crews are searching for a 36-year-old man in Jackson County after he went missing on Sunday.
A 36-year-old man from Madison County was riding his ATV on Sunday with two females on Bingham Mountain in the Paint Rock Valley area.
After one of the three ATVs got stuck, an argument ensued and the man took off, leaving the two females behind.
The two females later ran out of gas and spent the night in the woods. They then found his truck the next morning and began searching for him.
Search teams began looking for the man on Monday and are continuing that search on Tuesday.
WAFF is working to learn more on this situation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.