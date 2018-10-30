Americans love Halloween, will spend $9 billion on it

(CNN/RNN) – Candy. Costumes. Decorations. It all adds up.
Americans are expected to spend $9 billion dollars on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s an average of $86.79 a person and a slight increase over a year ago.
Here’s the break down:
· $3.28 billion on costumes
· $2.7 billion on decorations
· $2.6 billion on candy
· $400 million on greeting cards
The NRF survey found princess and superhero costumes are the favorites among children.
For adults, the popular costumes are witches, vampires and zombies.
The survey also found that pet costumes are gaining popularity.
Nearly 20 percent of people said they plan to dress up their pets this year. That’s up four percent from 2017.
Copyright 2018 CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.