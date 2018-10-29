2-year-old goes missing out of stroller in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KBTX/CNN) - Police are frantically searching for a missing 2-year-old.
Hazana Anderson’s empty stroller sat in the middle of Gabbard Park for most of the day Sunday as multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area. Her family was also here for most of the day.
“I just want her back. Wherever she’s at, I just want her back,” said Velt Burns, the girl’s aunt.
The child’s mother, Tiandra Christin, said she took her daughter to the park around 8 a.m.
She said an hour later, she left the child in the stroller and walked over to her car in a nearby parking lot to grab the baby’s bottle. When she came back, she says the child was missing.
As police combed the area, volunteers, friends and families broke up into groups to pass out flyers at neighborhoods and area businesses.
Gabbard Park is centered in a residential area.
Police have been questioning the mother, who is from Bryan, and Bryan Police are also working with College Station authorities on the case.
Police said there were two fishermen at the park when the girl disappeared, and they’ve been questioned, but they did not see or hear anything before the child’s disappearance.
The marine unit from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, along with the game warden, searched the pond at the park but didn't find anything.
There were also several K9s that came in from area agencies, but nothing was picked up.
Drones were also used to scan the neighborhood for any clues.
Neighbors were stunned to hear what happened.
“This is a really nice community, so when this kind of thing happens, it’s kind of terrifying,” one person said.
"I'm concerned as anyone else is at this point and time," said Layer Foster, the girl’s cousin.
He said the family simply want answers. They want to know, how did a trip to a city park on a peaceful Sunday morning turn into an agonizing event that is every parent’s worst nightmare?
"I just want whoever knows what is going on to come forward and say something,” Foster said.
