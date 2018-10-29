Victims in Saturday afternoon accident on I-65 identified

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have confirmed the names of three people killed in an accident on I-65 on Saturday afternoon in Shelby County.
The victims have been identified as Janice Manning, 71, of Kentucky and Georgia residents Jacqueline Walters, 35, and Debbie Decker, 58.
The fatal four-car accident closed a section of the interstate for the entire afternoon and into the night. ALEA Corp. Steve Smith said the investigation is ongoing but I-65 is re-opened.
I-65 was initially closed at mile marker 241 after police say one of the four vehicles in the wreck caught on fire. The interstate was reopened at mile marker 241 but was then quickly closed at exit 238 to allow multiple agencies to investigation the accident. Corp. Smith said the interstate reopened around 8 p.m.
