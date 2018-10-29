Police are tracking the author of a threatening sticky note at a Muscle Shoals high school

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - School district officials and police are investigating a written note found Friday night on the Muscle Shoals High School band room floor that threatened the school on Halloween day, according to our news partner.
Superintendent Brian Lindsey said the note stated: “The school will be shot up on Halloween day...be ready or don’t show up.”
Lindsey said school officials know who had possession of the note at some point during the day Friday and have video surveillance from school. They are still working to determine the origin of the note.
Extra police presence will be on campus Monday through Wednesday, although Lindsey said he hopes to have the culprit ascertained sooner.
“We’ve been working on this all weekend and expect to have this settled soon,” Lindsey said. “We are still interviewing individuals at this point.”
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.