Marshall County woman indicted for child pornography

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County woman is facing charges for producing child pornography.
31-year-old Anna Marie Gomez was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday.
Authorities believe Gomez took sexually explicit pictures of a five-year-old girl and sent them to a person in Florida.
The indictment includes two counts of persuading a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce an image.
“These crimes are detestable and our investigators and prosecutors will remain ever vigilant in protecting victims”, said U.S. Attorney Jay Town. “Those who violate these laws can expect to find themselves facing a federal charge in federal court and, if convicted, a federal prison bed," said Town.
The penalty for producing child pornography is 15 to 30 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.
