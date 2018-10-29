Manhunt for arson suspect underway in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Colbert County are searching for an arson suspect.
The suspect allegedly set fire to his home, a camper and a vehicle. He did this following a domestic dispute, said Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Williamson said at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to fire calls on Duncan lane and Hammer Lane in the La Grange community.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect’s name and description have not been released.
