Malnourished dogs in Jackson County recovering

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two malnourished dogs seized in Jackson County are continuing their recovery.
They’ve raised all they needed and then some. The goal was $1,000 but so far it’s up to $2,600.
Sheriff’s officials say the Doberman named Jenny is looking better than she was one week ago when she was picked up from a home in Bryant.
The other dog, Suzie, was taken to the local animal shelter and wasn't in bad a shape.
Sheriff's officials say the vet put Jenny on a special diet of eating small portions every three hours until she reaches a healthy weight.
Joseph Fisher and Helena Moses were charged last week with animal cruelty. They are due in court Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, the Jenny & Suzie Recovery Fund was set up to help with the animals bills and officials say the response has been overwhelming.
“People love animals and I do too. I’ve got two rescues at my house and people love them. When they see animals in need people respond. It’s been overwhelming, really, to see the amount of love for these dogs,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Harnen says any leftover money will go to the local animal shelter.
