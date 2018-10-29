JPS school bus stuck in sinkhole

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole in Jackson Monday morning.
The bus is stuck on McTyere Avenue and Lamar Street.
According to JPS Transportation Department, while making a left turn, the two back tires sank into a patch hole.
There were approximately 20 students on the bus. Nobody was hurt.
According to Sherwin Johnson with Jackson Public Schools, the students were transferred to another bus and taken to school. The bus did not appear to be damaged.
