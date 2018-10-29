Huntsville supports Pittsburgh shooting victims

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The ambush that killed 11 people and injured six in what is considered to be the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the United States history has citizens across the country-including Huntsville, Alabama-paying homage to the victims and those impacted by the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting in Pittsburgh.
Both Jewish and Christian leaders in the area showed their support and stood in solidarity with Jews across the globe.
Rabbi Stephen Listfield, a part-time rabbi of Etz Chayim Synagogue in Huntsville, speaks of his personal connection to the Tree if Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the victims of the Saturday shooting.
“In all the old neighborhood ways that we think of Squirrel Hill is a very Jewish area, and a lot of the people really know each other very well-deep roots with each other.”
Before becoming Rabbi at Etz Chayim, Listfield was at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Listfield knew six of the eleven people killed at the synagogue.
Listfield experienced a flood of emotions, after news broke of the attack. The rabbi says he was both heart broken and uplifted.
“Former congregants from Pittsburgh, but most especially from some non-Jewish people, among whom where some who I knew only slightly. I met them nine, ten, eleven years ago and knew them only a little bit. And they wrote saying, I think you were at that Synagogue Tree of Life, and I just can’t imagine what you’re feeling. It’s horrible. I want to stand in solidarity with you, and that amidst all the miserable tragedy of yesterday, that certainly was a lift to me.”
Sunday hundreds gathered at The Rock Family Worship Center, a local, non-denominational christian church at the Alabama Celebrates Israel tribute.
“What we are coming to understand is that there is far more that the Jewish and christian communities agree on than what we disagree on, so why don’t we begin to walk in friendship, and partnership, and cooperation in the vast majority of things that we agree on,” said Bishop Robert Stearns.
Stearns has been to Israel several times. He says he stands with the Jewish people, especially after the events in Pittsburgh.
Even though the shooting this weekend happened hundreds of miles away, it’s still in the hearts in mind in the Tennessee Valley, and we stand in solidarity with everyone impacted by the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
