Huntsville supports Pittsburgh shooting victims

“Former congregants from Pittsburgh, but most especially from some non-Jewish people, among whom where some who I knew only slightly. I met them nine, ten, eleven years ago and knew them only a little bit. And they wrote saying, I think you were at that Synagogue Tree of Life, and I just can’t imagine what you’re feeling. It’s horrible. I want to stand in solidarity with you, and that amidst all the miserable tragedy of yesterday, that certainly was a lift to me.”