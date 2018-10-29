Halloween special on adoptions from Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There will be a special on adoptions from Huntsville Animal Services during the week of Halloween.
The free adoption special will last until Saturday, November 3. It applies to all pets, however some exceptions may apply to specific pets.
The special includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. There is also a free bag of dry dog food included for each adoption, while supplies last.
You can contact Huntsville Animal Services by calling 256-883-3782 or visiting their Facebook page.
The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard.
