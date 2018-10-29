Hall of Famer offers Huntsville student athletes encouragement against bullying

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - When you’re an athlete it’s important to have and maintain good character both on and off the field. On Monday, Huntsville High School athletes learned some of those values from Hall of Famer John Hannah.
Hannah played for the University of Alabama under legendary coach Bear Bryant. He later played for the New England Patriots.
He talked about his own experience and how to put up a wall to prevent other peoples' opinions get to you as a player.
Growing up, Hannah says students referred to him as “Fatty Fatty 2x4, but he kept moving toward his goal of playing football. And now he wants to share those same ideas with students.
“If they apply themselves, have confidence, don’t let people get 'em down, don’t let people laugh at 'em and say they can’t do things and just go behind it, then they can accomplish it,” said Hannah.
Hannah also says it’s important that athletes learn to rely on their team for their success and ignore what outsiders say about them and their teams.
