Dry and quiet start to the week, Storms move in mid/late week

It is shaping out to be a pleasant start to the week out there! We’re starting off seasonable out there today with clear skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 40s and a few 50s.
Don’t be surprised with a few areas of patchy fog this morning, but otherwise we should stay clear throughout the day today. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with a light north wind at 5 mph. Wind will turn to the south overnight and that will bring in some warmer weather as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s, possible the low 80s! There could be a few showers for Halloween late in the day.
Thursday is a day we have highlighted for a severe weather threat across the Tennessee Valley. The timing is still very much in question, but it does look like a cold front will come through early to midday on Thursday. That brings the threat for strong straight-line wind gusts and even a few isolated low-end tornadoes. Keep checking back as we will continue to monitor this and update you with the latest information.
After that cold front comes through our temperatures will get back to being cool. It looks like we could be into the upper 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows into the low to mid-40s, possible even the upper 30s. It also looks to stay dry through the weekend!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
