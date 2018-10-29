Dry and quiet start to the week, Storms move in mid/late week

Don’t be surprised with a few areas of patchy fog this morning, but otherwise we should stay clear throughout the day today. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with a light north wind at 5 mph. Wind will turn to the south overnight and that will bring in some warmer weather as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s, possible the low 80s! There could be a few showers for Halloween late in the day.