Douglas police need help finding person who tried to burn dog to death

HORTON, AL (WAFF) - She was badly burned and left for dead.
Police in one small Marshall County town need your help to find those responsible for lighting a dog on fire.
You might be the person who can make a difference to this dog and this case.
Sky is now recovering from being burned last week with what police say was from an accelerant. It happened on Zion Hill Road in the Horton community.
The owner says he came out Tuesday only to see her yelping and in pain. The owner initially thought his dog was shot but when he went to grab her the dog bit him and ran off. Sky wasn’t seen on Wednesday but on Thursday returned home and that’s when they were able to get her to the vet.
She’s now on painkillers to help with the pain but they know it’s going to be a long process as her body heals. Police say they’re now trying to find out just who did this.
“It’s in the country so it’s kind of out by itself so there’s not a lot of houses around for people to see what’s going on so really all we have is we’ve seen the dog, we know what’s happened. We’re just asking for people’s help to help us out with the case,” said Douglas Police Chief Eric Speight.
Speight says the person will be facing felony animal cruelty charges.
