Deputies: Huntsville man falls asleep in car after burglarizing Elkmont motel

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Friday after police say he burglarized a motel before falling asleep in his car.
Limestone County deputies say that they responded to a medical call at the Budget Inn in Elkmont after a caller told dispatchers that a man was passed out inside a vehicle in the motel parking lot.
Officers were informed while they were on their way to the scene that the man had started to wake up and that he had possibly burglarized the storage shed behind the motel.
Deputies found 30-year-old Christopher Bright in his vehicle, parked in front of the storage shed, when they arrived.
The motel manager gave investigators security footage showing Bright entering the shed and removing property from it. The items were found in his vehicle .
Bright told investigators that he and his girlfriend, Monica Campbell, were staying at the motel and had gotten into an argument, so he had gone to find a gasoline can in the shed. He told officers that he was under the influence at the time and did not know why he had taken other items.
Campbell has felony burglary warrants through the sheriff’s office, but she had fled the scene on foot by the time officers arrived.
Bright was arrested and charged with burglary.
