Decatur police looking for vehicle in connection to fatal collision

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Police in Decatur are investigating after they say a vehicle left the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.
Officers in Decatur say that they received a call of an unresponsive male in the middle of the street on 12th Avenue NW at 4:33 a.m. on Sunday.
After arriving, they found evidence that indicated the victim had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. Authorities believe the vehicle may have been traveling south on 12th Avenue.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Ricardo Brown, of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at Decatur Morgan Hospital after the accident.
Police describe the vehicle in this case as a white-colored vehicle with frontal damage. There may also be damage to the hood and windshield. The make and model are not known at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600.
