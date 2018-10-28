A single vehicle crash claims the life of an Elkmont man

A single vehicle crash claims the life of an Elkmont man
By Kathryn Rickmeyer | October 28, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 1:43 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -A single-vehicle crash at 10:18 p.m. Saturday Oct. 27, claimed the life of an Elkmont man.

Ronald Lee Haggard, 48, was killed when the 1999 Ford F-150 he was driving veered off Alabama 99, at the 9 mile marker, five miles north of Athens, struck a culvert and overturned.

Haggard, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

